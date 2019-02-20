Supernanny creator Nick Emmerson is developing a series with a former KKK boss-turned human rights activist.

Emmerson, who was former MD of Warner Bros TV Production U.K and exec producer of The Real Housewives of New York City, now runs his own Brighton-based production company, Koska. He is working up a docuseries with TM Garret for the U.S. and international TV and SVOD markets and is looking to go into production at the end of the year.

German-born Garret became attracted to Nationalist groups following the death of his father and joined the white Supremacist movement. After forming a range of racist bands including Celtic Moon, Wolfsrudel and Höllenhunde, he became a member of a German KKK faction and formed his own KKK group, which he later left.

Subsequently, he became a human rights activist and started a non-profit to work with former members of hate groups and gangs. He’s got a tattoo cover up campaign at Sickside Tattoo Studio outside of Memphis and the show will follow his work with with groups such as the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization.

“There’s never been a better time to tell the remarkable stories of former extremists and gang members who have decided to turn their lives around,” said Emmerson.

“I look forward to working with Nick and producing impactful television content that could literally change people’s lives,” added Garret.