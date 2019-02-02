The controversy surrounding Super Bowl LIII’s halftime show continues, as Colin Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos called Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s rationalization on his participation “a cop out.”
Speaking on Good Morning America on Friday, Geragos called on Levine to admit what he’s doing by appearing in the NFL Super Bowl halftime.
“If you’re going to cross this idealogical or intellectual picket line, then own it, and Adam Levine certainly isn’t owning it,” Geragos said. “It’s a cop-out when you start talking about, ‘I’m not a politician; I’m just doing the music.’ Most of the musicians who have any kind of consciousness whatsoever understand what’s going on here.”
Geragos was responding to comments Levine made on Thursday in an Entertainment Tonight interview, where he said, “No one put more thought and love into this than I did…I spoke to many people. Most importantly, though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.”
Levine added: “We’d like to move on from it and…speak through the music.” He seemed to promise that his show would acknowledge the protests against the NFL, which include national anthem kneelers and Kaepernick’s apparent ban from the league for being the initial leader of the kneeling movement.
“They will be [heard] — that’s all I want to say because I don’t want to spoil anything,” Levine said. “And once again, I like to think that people know where I stand as a human being after two decades doing this…I’m not a public speaker. I do speak, but it’s through the music. My life’s work and what I put out into the universe has been positive and hopefully inspiring … So, what I would say is, you know, we are going to do what we keep on doing, hopefully without becoming politicians and continuing to use the one voice we know how to use properly.”
Other performers have either declined to participate in the halftime show because of concerns over the NFL’s treatment of kneeling protesters and Kaepernick. Rihanna allegedly turned down a performance, while Jay-Z said in a song that he wouldn’t participate. The halftime show will feature Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi.
The Grammy-nominated performer Cardi B told the Associated Press on Friday that she had “mixed feelings” about an offer to perform, eventually declining. She is appearing at a party in Atlanta in the pre-Super Bowl run-up.
“My husband (rapper Offset), he loves football,” she said. “His kids play football. It’s really hard for him. … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something.” said Cardi B, who is nominated for five Grammys. She is competing for both album and record of the year. You have to sacrifice that. I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”