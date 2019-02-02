The controversy surrounding Super Bowl LIII’s halftime show continues, as Colin Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos called Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s rationalization on his participation “a cop out.”

Speaking on Good Morning America on Friday, Geragos called on Levine to admit what he’s doing by appearing in the NFL Super Bowl halftime.

“If you’re going to cross this idealogical or intellectual picket line, then own it, and Adam Levine certainly isn’t owning it,” Geragos said. “It’s a cop-out when you start talking about, ‘I’m not a politician; I’m just doing the music.’ Most of the musicians who have any kind of consciousness whatsoever understand what’s going on here.”

Geragos was responding to comments Levine made on Thursday in an Entertainment Tonight interview, where he said, “No one put more thought and love into this than I did…I spoke to many people. Most importantly, though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.”

Levine added: “We’d like to move on from it and…speak through the music.” He seemed to promise that his show would acknowledge the protests against the NFL, which include national anthem kneelers and Kaepernick’s apparent ban from the league for being the initial leader of the kneeling movement.

“They will be [heard] — that’s all I want to say because I don’t want to spoil anything,” Levine said. “And once again, I like to think that people know where I stand as a human being after two decades doing this…I’m not a public speaker. I do speak, but it’s through the music. My life’s work and what I put out into the universe has been positive and hopefully inspiring … So, what I would say is, you know, we are going to do what we keep on doing, hopefully without becoming politicians and continuing to use the one voice we know how to use properly.”