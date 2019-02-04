The final numbers for the lowest scoring Super Bowl in the NFL’s history aren’t in yet but CBS top man has already declared victory.

In a memo sent out company-wide this afternoon, Acting CEO Joe Ianniello was full of praise for a day of programming that was “first class, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Just days after a board meeting for a company still seeking a permanent replacement for disgraced ex-CEO Les Moonves and angling towards new talks on a merger with Viacom, Ianniello attended Super Bowl LIII along with corporate queen Shari Redstone and several other CBS execs.

Though the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams was a grinder of a game and had a 10-year low in early ratings, CBS pulled off a “tight and seamlessly flowing offering” in its first Super Bowl since 2016, as I mentioned this morning

Take a look at Ianniello’s full memo on the “spectacular” effort below: