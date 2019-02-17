Just weeks after playing at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, bio-dramedy Fighting With My Family by Stephen Merchant and starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is having a fighting round over the holiday weekend.
The MGM release came in with over $131K in the three-day in four theaters, averaging nearly $33K. The title’s four-day estimate at over $163K brings its per theater average to $40,896.
Fighting With My Family led a fairly busy pack of specialty newcomers.
Janus Films bowed a restored version of War And Peace (1966) exclusively at the Film Society of Lincoln Center for $22K.
Also with a single bow was Oscilloscope’s Catvideofest 2019, grossing $11,100 Friday to Sunday. It’s a robust gross given the film only played two showings.
The Orchard went for two locations for Birds Of Passage, which opened last year’s Directors Fortnight in Cannes with a three-day $24,249 take, averaging $12,125.
On the slower end, Cinema Guild opened Hotel By The River in a single theater, grossing $5,870, while Sony Classics launched Locarno Film Festival animated feature Ruben Brandt, Collector with two runs for $6,394 ($3,197 average). And ShortsTV/Magnolia Pictures added runs for its 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts. The distributors estimated a $775K gross Friday to Sunday, averaging $2,422 in 320 theaters.
NEW RELEASES
Birds Of Passage (The Orchard) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $24, 249; 4-day: $31,180, Average $12,125; 4-day: $15,590, Cume $40,738 (Wednesday open)
Catvideofest 2019 (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $11,100
Fighting With My Family (MGM) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $131,625; 4-day: $163,584, Average $32,906; 4-day: $40,896
Hotel By The River (Cinema Guild) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,870
Ruben Brandt, Collector (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $6,394, Average $3,197, Cume $7,737 (includes qualifying run)
War And Peace (Janus Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $22,000
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts (ShortsTV/Magnolia Pictures) Week 2 [320 Theaters] Weekend $775,000, Average $2,422
Everybody Knows (Focus Features) Week 2 [23 Theaters] Weekend $191,000; 4-day: $230,000, Average $8,302; 4-day: $10,000, Cume $323,000
Lords Of Chaos (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $53,654, Average $26,827, Cume $101,397
To Dust (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 2 [15 Theater] Weekend $29,100, Average $1,940, Cume $40,134
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Arctic (Bleecker Street) Week 3 [63 Theaters] Weekend $256,510; 4-day: $314,404, Average $4,072; 4-day: $4,991, Cume $503,103
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (FIP) Week 3 [43 Theaters] Weekend $47,000; 4-day: $55,000, Average $1,093; 4-day: $1,279, Cume $1,167,088
The Invisibles (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 4 [19 Theaters] Weekend $35,311, Average $1,858, Cume $171,772
Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [31 Theater] Weekend $135,654, Average $4,376, Cume $259,955
Replicas (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 6 [12 Theaters] Weekend $3,000, Average $250, Cume $4,045,834
On The Basis Of Sex (Focus Features/Participant) Week 8 [186 Theaters] Weekend $241,000; 4-day: $298,000, Average $1,294; 4-day: $1,600, Cume $24,300,000
Stan & Ollie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [210 Theaters] Weekend $260,170, Average $1,239, Cume $4,749,419
Cold War (Amazon Studios) Week 9 [247 Theaters] Weekend $404,350, Average $1,637, Cume $3,550,915
Capernaum (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [136 Theaters] Weekend $193,301, Average $1,421, Cume $993,350
If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures) Week 11 [165 Theaters] Weekend $210,006; 4-day: $257,555, Average $1,273; 4-day: $1,561, Cume $14,172,000
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight) Week 13 [324 Theaters] Weekend $570,000; 4-day: $700,000, Average $1,759; $2,160, Cume $31,243,285
Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 21 [108 Theaters] Weekend $180,046, Average $1,667, Cume $16,238,727
The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 27 [77 Theaters] Weekend $69,657, Average $905, Cume $9,211,223