Just weeks after playing at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, bio-dramedy Fighting With My Family by Stephen Merchant and starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is having a fighting round over the holiday weekend.

The MGM release came in with over $131K in the three-day in four theaters, averaging nearly $33K. The title’s four-day estimate at over $163K brings its per theater average to $40,896.

Fighting With My Family led a fairly busy pack of specialty newcomers.

Janus Films bowed a restored version of War And Peace (1966) exclusively at the Film Society of Lincoln Center for $22K.

Also with a single bow was Oscilloscope’s Catvideofest 2019, grossing $11,100 Friday to Sunday. It’s a robust gross given the film only played two showings.

The Orchard went for two locations for Birds Of Passage, which opened last year’s Directors Fortnight in Cannes with a three-day $24,249 take, averaging $12,125.

On the slower end, Cinema Guild opened Hotel By The River in a single theater, grossing $5,870, while Sony Classics launched Locarno Film Festival animated feature Ruben Brandt, Collector with two runs for $6,394 ($3,197 average). And ShortsTV/Magnolia Pictures added runs for its 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts. The distributors estimated a $775K gross Friday to Sunday, averaging $2,422 in 320 theaters.