EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of their film Sister Aimee making its world premiere at Sundance in the Next section, married writing/directing duo Samantha Buck and Marie Schlingmann have inked with ICM partners.

The pic, starring Anna Margaret Hollyman and Amy Hargreaves tells the story of America’s most famous evangelist, a woman, in 1926. Fed up with her own success, she gets swept up in her lover’s daydreams about Mexico and finds herself on a wild road trip towards the border, hoping to escape her career. The pic will next play SXSW.

‘Sister Aimee’ Sundance

Buck and Schlingmann are currently in development on their second feature The Big D with producers Bettina Barrow and Lily Rabe, who is also attached to star in the film.

Buck and Schlingmann’s credits include the short films The Mink Catcher and Canary which played Telluride, SXSW, Palm Springs International Shortsfest and Provincetown, among others.

Buck directed the Peabody award-winning documentary Best Kept Secret, which was a New York Times Critic’s Pick, the closing film for the PBS series “POV” and was also nominated for a Gotham Independent Film Audience Award. She was also a recipient of the Sundance Institute’s Documentary Fund grant and received The Adrienne Shelly’s Foundation Grant for Female Directors. Schlingmann is from Berlin and has a background in photography, gender and sexuality studies, and political campaign ads. Her accolades include receiving the David Jones Memorial Award for Best Director and the ASCAP Scoring Fellowship.

Buck and Schlingmann continue to be represented by Lee Stobby Entertainment and by Stephen Clark at Lichter Grossman.