Following the news of winning the Grand Jury Prize U.S. documentary award at Sundance, One Child Nation has just been picked up by Amazon Studios for all U.S. rights including stateside TV, plus TV rights in Germany, France, Switzerland, UK, Austria, Netherlands and Scandinavia (excluding Finland). The pic, directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, examines China’s One Child Policy, the extreme population control measure that made it illegal for couples to have more than one child. That draconian edict may have ended in 2015, but the country continues to feel the brutal ripple effect from it today with abandoned newborns, forced sterilizations and abortions, and government abductions. Deadline has broken most of the Amazon Sundance deals out of the fest, and today’s acquisition raises their tally to five films including Late Night ($13M), The Report ($14M), Brittany Runs a Marathon ($14M) and Honey Boy ($5M). All in, Amazon has spent close to $50M in Park City.