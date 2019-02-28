Deadline has confirmed that Will Smith will not reprise his role as Deadshoot in Warner Bros.’ James Gunn-directed Suicide Squad 2.

Word is that Smith’s exit was amicable, he wasn’t officially set to do the sequel, and it came down to scheduling in regards to his backing out. Deadline hears that Gunn is looking to start production in Atlanta in September. No cast is set as of yet, but the plan here is to, of course, have Margot Robbie return in the signature role of Harley Quinn. She’s already reprising the Joker’s girlfriend in Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey which is slated to open on Feb. 7, 2020.

The release date for the sequel is Aug. 6, 2021. The first movie grossed $746.8M worldwide, 44% of that made in U.S./Canada.

Variety first had the news.