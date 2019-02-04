STXInternational is introducing the Constance Wu andJennifer Lopez project Hustlers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The Wu topped project, which was first at Annapurna before it was acquired by STXfilms, is based on the New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Lorene Scafaria adapted and is directing for a March shoot in New York.

Deadline exclusively reported the news that Wu was attached and STX scooped up the pic from Annapurna.

STXfilms is producing alongside Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina (who previously collaborated with STXfilms on the 2018 romantic-comedy Second Act) as well as Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn are overseeing the film’s production for the studio. STXfilms will distribute in the U.S.

“Jennifer and her team made Second Act an unforgettable experience for STX, so we’re thrilled to be collaborating again,” said John Friedberg, President, International Sales, STXinternational. “Jennifer and Constance’s global star power, combined with an extraordinary true story, make this an undeniably hot package for our international partners.”

The Golden Globe-nominated Wu is the star of box-office sensation Crazy Rich Asians, which has taken $238.5 million worldwide. Grammy-winning singer and Golden Globe-nominated actress Lopez’s credits include Second Act, Maid in Manhattan and Monster in Law. She has amassed nearly $1.3 billion on box office throughout her career.

This announcement comes on the heels of STX acquiring worldwide distribution for the upcoming survival-thriller Horizon Line starring Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) and Alexander Dreymon (The Last Kingdom), and STXinternational boarding Black Bear Pictures and Scott Free’s The Friend starring Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck. The studio’s 2019 slate includes the upcoming Best of Enemies (April 5), UglyDolls (May 3), Poms (May 10) and 17 Bridges (July 12).

Wu is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA and Hansen Jacobson. Lopez is repped by CAA, The Medina Co. and Hirsch Wallerstein. Scafaria is repped by UTA. Pressler is repped by Gersh. Joe Veltre at Gersh set up the project initially.