EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Phantom Four’s David S. Goyer and Keith Levine have set T.J. Fixman’s original action-thriller Rogue at STX Entertainment. Tencent Pictures will co-finance the feature and distribute in China.

Rogue is in the spirit of Die Hard and follows a deep-cover CIA operative on the longest night of her life.

Fixman has a number of projects around town, his most recent being Past Midnight at Netflix with the Russo Brothers producing, Dope‘s Rick Famuyiwa directing, and Keanu Reeves headlining. His past sales include One Night on the Hudson to Universal, The Lost to New Line, and The Men Who Kill to Fox.

Phantom Four, which Goyer runs with Levine, is currently in post-production on the horror-thriller Antlers for Fox Searchlight with Scott Cooper directing and Guillermo del Toro producing. Next up for Goyer is Deeper at MGM with Baltasar Kormakur directing as well as season two of Syfy’s Krypton, and the first season of Issac Asimov’s Foundation for Apple. Phantom Four has a first look deal with Tencent Pictures.

STX and Tencent are currently co-producing the upcoming Zombie Brother feature film, as well as an untitled Jason Statham project together. In 2018, STX and Tencent partnered to bring the Golden Globes Awards and Billboard Music Awards to Chinese audiences through a distribution partnership with Dick Clark Productions. STX is coming off the box office success of its Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston feature The Upside which is shooting past the $80M domestic mark this weekend.