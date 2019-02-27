EXCLUSIVE: Safeword and Sex Tape producer STV Productions is gearing up for an aggressive push into the U.S. and has signed with WME for representation.

This comes after the company, which is the production arm of the eponymous Scottish broadcaster, hired former Tinopolis and NBC Universal executive David Mortimer as its content chief.

STV Productions will work with the Hollywood talent agency across genres as it looks to develop dramas and entertainment formats for UK, U.S. and international markets. It was previously repped by CAA but Mortimer has previously worked with WME during his time at A Smith & Co. and Magical Elves owner Tinopolis, where they were instrumental in helping sell Paradise Hotel to Fox, and via his own Sony-backed indie Fever Media.

MD Mortimer joined STV at the end of last year and has been tasked with growing the scale of the production business, developing returning series for terrestrial and SVOD players, forming new creative partnerships and sowing the seeds to develop IP.

STV produces series including ITV entertainment format Safeword, which has been remade for VH1 in the U.S., gameshow Babushka and is set to launch four-part remake of Israeli format Sex Tape for Channel 4 this year. It has long-running formats such as Antiques Road Trip and produces dramas such as Kelly Macdonald-fronted The Victim and Elizabeth is Missing, an adaptation of Emma Healey’s novel for the BBC.

Mortimer said, “WME is one of the world’s leading entertainment companies, working with an unparalleled list of artists and content creators. We are delighted to be working with them.”