EXCLUSIVE: Stun, the Los Angeles-based content studio and commercial production company, has launched Digital 360, a new division that will focus on cross-platform branding. It has hired industry veteran Renee Samms to head the unit, which will work with industry clients that include Fox Searchlight/Fox Home Entertainment, Warner Bros, the NFL, HBO Social, NBCU Snapchat Integrations, WarnerMusic Group, Sony Theatrical, Universal Theatrical, Dreamscape VR and #SeeHer.

Samms Courtesy Stun

“Our goal for this year is to launch our Digital 360 division in a big way,” Stun principals and co-founders Mark Feldstein and Brad Roth said. “Our philosophy is that content alone is no longer king, but Content + Context are king. Our plan with Digital 360 is to keep scaling our Digital division, and continuing to integrate it within the full Stun suite of existing creative services providing our clients one, true, 360-degree creative marketing agency.”

Samms, a 13-year industry veteran, had been a consultant working on behalf of clients including UnInterrupted with Lebron James’ Spring Hill, Captiv8, Utopia, De Mille Group, The NoiseHouse and Trap Nation. She has developed marketing strategies for entertainment companies including Lionsgate, IMDb/Amazon, Disney and Maker Studios among others.

“Renee’s diverse experience, genuine curiosity for consumer behavior, love for digital marketing, and willingness to push creative boundaries has consistently delivered tremendous results,” Feldstein and Roth said. “We are delighted that she has joined Team Stun.”

Stun’s clients include TBS, Universal Music Group, HBO, TNT, FX, Bravo, ABC, Hulu, Warner Bros, Netflix, NFL Network and Food Network.