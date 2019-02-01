Studiocanal has appointed its International Distribution EVP, Anna Marsh, as UK MD. Marsh will take up her new London-based position on March 1, 2019 and will report to Nicola Shindler who was appointed CEO of Studiocanal UK in September 2018. Marsh will continue to run the firm’s international sales from London, reporting on this front to Studiocanal CEO Didier Lupfer.

The firm announced last October that their Australia and New Zealand CEO Elizabeth Trotman would be relocating to London to assume the UK MD role but she was ultimately unable to take up the position due to a visa issue.

Marsh started her career in 2002 in the international sales department of Tele Images International (Marathon Group) before becoming International Sales Manager at TF1 International. She joined Studiocanal in 2008 as VP International Sales and in 2013 was appointed Head of International Distribution Strategy and shortly after, Head of International Sales. She was appointed EVP of International Distribution in February 2017.

Studiocanal Chairman Maxime Saada commented, “I am delighted to have Anna Marsh joining our UK company as Managing Director. In Nicola Shindler and Anna Marsh we have a formidable executive team allowing us to continue and strengthen our commitment to our UK operations, which are core to Studiocanal’s business as a leading European studio.”