EXCLUSIVE: Cinemax’s signature original series, Strike Back, has been picked up for a seventh season, which will be the action drama’s last. This is an early renewal for the series, which is currently airing its sixth season, slated to wrap its run March 29.

Strike Back has been a legacy series for Cinemax. It was the network’s first primetime drama series, which launched Cinemax’s foray into original programming eight years ago. After a short break following Season 4, Strike Back was summoned back to lead Cinemax’s rebrand as a destination for fun, mostly action-packed, original programming. The rebooted acrioneer kicked off Cinemax’s relaunch last February with a fifth season that moved away from the buddy format of the original series to a diverse ensemble in the vein of the Fast & the Furious franchise.

The show follows the explosive escapades of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.

“Strike Back established Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series nearly a decade ago,” said Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming. “It is with sincere gratitude for the service of all of the past and present members of Section 20 – both in front of and behind the camera – that we send the team of on one last mission to save the world from annihilation.”

The cast of Strike Back‘s current sixth season includes Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber, Yasemin Kay Allen and Varada Sethu.

While Strike Back will be coming to an end, Cinemax will continue with its slate of adrenalized drama series. Its high-profile upcoming offerings include Warrior and Gangs of London.

Strike Back, a Left Bank Pictures Production, is done under Cinemax’s co-production model in association with Sky. The series originated on Sky with an initial installment starring Richard Armitage and Andrew Lincoln. Cinemax’s involvement began in Season 2 with the series’ second iteration headlined by Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton. For that reason, the final season of Strike Back will be Cinemax’s seventh and Sky’s eighth. (Cinemax in 2013 aired Sky’s first season as Strike Back: Origins.)

Strike Back is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, Jack Lothian, who serves as showrunner, and Richard Burrell; Nuala O’Leary is a producer.

“I am delighted we’re coming back for a final season,” said Lothan. “Strike Back is a show that’s always raised the bar for small screen action, and we’re looking forward to doing that one last time. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead, but I can promise one thing — we’re going out with a bang.”