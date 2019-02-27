Strange Angel has found its Aleister Crowley. Turn alum Angus Macfadyen has been tapped to play the founder of Thelema opposite Jack Reynor in the second season of the CBS All Access series.

Created by Mark Heyman and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, Strange Angel explores the bizarre true story of Jack Parsons, a man who straddled the worlds of science and the occult, pioneering America’s rocketry program while simultaneously practicing sex magick rituals and living by the creed “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law.”

At the conclusion of Season 1, Jack and his team from Caltech make a scientific breakthrough that secures the military’s interest as the country nears the brink of war. In season two, the U.S. is fully engaged in World War II, transforming Jack’s rocketry work into a lucrative business and further entrenching him in the military-industrial complex. While Jack’s career takes off, he and his wife Susan’s devotion to their new occult religion grows, leading them to invite the sex cult into their Pasadena mansion and to forge a personal relationship with the group’s notorious founder, Aleister Crowley himself.

Macfadyen’s Crowley, the founder of Thelema and an accomplished man of mystery – as well as a writer of novels, a climber of mountains, and a master spy – comes to Jack Parsons (Reynor), seeking Jack’s military connections, and ultimately pushes Jack to wield the full powers of magick and will.

In addition to Reynor, the cast includes Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote and Peter Mark Kendall.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker serve as executive producers. Clayton Krueger serves as co-executive producer.

Macfadyen is best known for his role as Robert the Bruce in the Oscar-winning film Braveheart. His other film credits include The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Julie Taymor’s Titus, Cradle Will Rock, We Bought A Zoo, Lost City of Z and The Bruce, which Macfadyen co-wrote and also produced. He adapted the screenplay and starred in the modern retelling of Macbeth, Macbeth Unhinged, which also marked his directorial debut. On television, Macfadyen starred in three seasons of AMC’s Turn.