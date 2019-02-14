The Stone Manners Salners Agency has renamed itself as Artists & Representatives. The new moniker comes as the talent agency has promoted veterans Ben Sands and Adrian Pellereau to partner and has added agents Abigail Berger and Alice Skiba in New York.

Founded by Scott Manners and Tim Stone as Stone Manners 32 years ago, the agency upped Glenn Salners to partner in 2010. With Stone retiring last year, Sands, who runs the company’s New York office, and Los Angeles-based Pellereau will be partners alongside Manners and Salners.

The hires of Berger and Skiba is part of an expansion of the bi-coastal agency’s New York office, originally opened 16 years ago, which has moved into a new space in Manhattan’s Film Center Building.

“In building this company during the past 30+ years, I’ve learned we must employ ever deeper resources to support our skill sets in finding work for artists,” Manners said. “As the industry becomes more corporate, we actively look for ways to bring humanity to the work. I have always felt that I wanted to turn art into commerce; but without the art, I’m not interested in the commerce.”

Since 2010, the agency has doubled in size both in number of clients and agents. It currently employs 11 agents.

“Most of our clients have been with us for over a decade, many for 20 years or longer,” Salners said. “I think it’s because we’ve been able to consistently do the job for them through all of the ups and downs in their careers. At our core, we are committed to finding a personal artistic trajectory for each client to maximize their strengths and expand their opportunities to build a lifelong career.”

At Artists & Representatives, all agents represent and work with the entire roster, with no designated point contacts or specialties/departments (i.e. features, television, theatre).

Skiba joins Artists & Representatives after 14 years with The Carson Kolker Organization, where she began as a commercial agent. Berger is also an alumna of the Carson Kolker Organization, where she started as an assistant before being promoted to theatrical agent.

Sands joined the New York office of Stone Manners Salners in 2011. Pellereau has been at the company for 12 years, the last eight as an agent.