EXCLUSIVE: Alistair Legrand (Clinical) has been set to direct supernatural horror thriller Mile 81, based on the 2011 novella by Stephen King. Producer is Ross M. Dinerstein, who recently produced Netflix’s King adaptation 1922 and the streaming service’s John Grisham inspired docuseries The Innocent Man. Paradigm is handling sales, and introducing the project at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Script comes from Legrand and Luke Harvis (The Diabolical). Production is planned for fall 2019 with casting discussions underway.

Set around a remote, boarded-up rest stop, the film will follow 12-year-old Pete, his brother, and a group of strangers who must fight to survive as they’re hunted by a mysterious force.

Legrand previously directed horror pics The Diabolical with Ali Larter and Netflix’s Clinical starring Vinessa Shaw. Both titles were written by Legrand and Harvis, and produced by Dinerstein, whose other credits include The Pact, The Divide and The Nightmare.

Legrand and Harvis are repped by UTA and MXN Entertainment. King is repped by Paradigm and Gang, Tyre.