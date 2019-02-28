Stephen Dorff, coming off his starring turn on True Detective, has been tapped to headline Fox’s police drama pilot Deputy from Bright helmer David Ayer, Aquaman writer Will Beall and eOne; in what may be the biggest talent deal so far this broadcast pilot season.

No one would comment, but I hear Dorff will be paid north of $200,000 an episode if the pilot goes to series and a big penalty if it doesn’t. If the show goes to a second season, I hear Dorff would become an executive producer. In conjunction with his casting in Deputy, Dorff has closed a feature script development deal with eOne to develop and star in a movie, which would be produced by Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment.

Photos: Kate Haus/Shutterstock

Written by Beall and directed by Ayer, Deputy centers on Deputy Bill Hollister (Dorff), a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the LA County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.

Beall executive produces with Ayer and Long via Cedar Park. Like all Fox pilots thus season, eOne’s Deputy will be a co-production with the network.

Dorff has been getting strong reviews for his starring role opposite Mahershala Ali on the third installment of HBO mystery drama series True Detective, which wrapped its run on Sunday. This marks Dorff’s return to Fox where he had a major recurring role on Star. Dorff is repped by Paradigm and attorney Adam Kaller.