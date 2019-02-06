Donald Trump never mentioned the unprecedented government shutdown nor the Democrats’ newly installed majority in the House of Representatives in his second official State of the Union address last night, but it sure felt like he talked about everything else.

At 82-minutes in length and with POTUS’ red tie askew, the primetime speech also received some unexpected applause from unexpected areas when white suited female Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi rose for Trump’s comments about the growing role of women in the workforce and in Congress.

Almost as long as Bill Clinton’s 2000 SOTU and only two minutes more than his own 2018 address, last night’s speech saw the former Celebrity Apprentice host hold pretty tight to the teleprompter like last year as he hailed the economy and insisted the state of the union is strong.

What was also strong was the audience at home for a President well known to be obsessed with ratings.

Perhaps they were spurred on by the shutdown battle between Trump and Pelosi’s united Dems over his desire for billions in the federal budget for a wall on America’s southern border or the sheer drama following the Speaker’s initial dis-invitation to POTUS to address Congress. Or maybe it was the hype the whole thing had been riding on the past few weeks, but American’s desire to know what Trump thought about the state of their union was up last night.

And CBS was the top of the toppermost, to paraphrase Beatle John Lennon, in the early results.

In metered markets ratings for the 9 – 10:30 PM ET speech CBS had a 4.6/7, taking the number #1 spot among the broadcast networks away from usual top dog NBC. The Comcast-owned net was in second place with a 4.5/7, while ABC got a 4.1/7 and FOX snared a 3.1/5.

With individual rises for all of the Big 4, last night’s SOTU was up overall just over 10% in the early metrics from Trump’s official inaugural address to the House members and the Senate of January 30 last year.

A rare feat for any President this deep into his term, the rise also shows that Trump will eclipse not only his own first SOTU and his 2017 address to Congress but also the second SOTU of his predecessor Barack Obama as well.

Over 11 outlets, the 44th POTUS pulled in 30.9 million for his January 25, 2011 speech – a number Trump looks likely to beat with ease when the final numbers come in later today.

Speaking of final numbers, Trump’s first SOTU last year ended up snaring 45.6 million viewers watching on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Univision, PBS, Fox News Channel, CNN, MSNBC, FBN, NBC Universo and Estrella.

With that, as always, we’ll update with more SOTU numbers as we get them.