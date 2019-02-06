House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Eye Roll Drinking Game begins at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT when, around the TV landscape, President Donald Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union Address at Nancy’s House. Pelosi will sit behind Trump’s left shoulder this year, replacing Paul Ryan, who did same at last year’s address to the joint chambers of Congress.

The president’s address to Congress is his first since Democrats won 40 extra House seats in November’s midterm elections. But don’t hold your breathe on Trump taking the traditional high road to congratulate Pelosi on the Dems’ success. On the bright side, TV news pundits have been talking excitedly about Pelosi’s eye-rolling skills, which will be on full display.

POTUS reportedly has been complaining the speech written for him is too nice, too conciliatory, demanding rewrites to come up with something more combative and Stephen Miller-ish.

Dems hoped to get on Trump’s nerves before the speech Tuesday, and got in the first whacks hours before POTUS was set to take the podium. To that end, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took the floor in the Senate this morning to mock early reports POTUS would call for unity.

“Every year the president wakes up and discovers the desire for unity on the morning of the State of the Union, then spends the other 364 days dividing us and sowing the state of disunion,” Schumer snarked. “The blatant hypocrisy of this President calling for unity is that he is one of the chief reasons Americans feel so divided now.”

Bulls-eye!

Trump punched back, tweet-tacking Schumer – and also bashed the media, just because:

“I see Schumer is already criticizing my State of the Union speech, even though he hasn’t seen it yet,” Trump tweeted. “He’s just upset that he didn’t win the Senate, after spending a fortune, like he thought he would. Too bad we weren’t given more credit for the Senate win by the media.”

Mission Accomplished, Schumer tweeted back: “Thanks for watching my speech but you must have missed this line: ‘Even more empty than his policy promises are President Trump’s calls each year for unity.’ ”

This year’s SOTU Show and Tell, will include a decorated transgender soldier and a furloughed federal worker – both guests of Democrats. Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump’s guests will include relatives of a couple allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, and a sixth grader who has been bullied at school because his last name is Trump.

Check out the livestream above.