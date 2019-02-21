Starz has put in development Kin, a multi-generational family drama from writer Davita Scarlett (Queen Sugar, Constantine) and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Kin follows three generations of women who are thrust together when their dynamic and controversial matriarch moves back to town. The series is a compelling and complex exploration of racial identity, integrity and the notion that blood is thicker than water.

Witherspoon (Big Little Lies, Gone Girl, Wild) and Lauren Neustadter (Are You Sleeping) will serve as executive producers for Hello Sunshine alongside Scarlett who developed the project with Chester Jones III (Hey Diddle Diddle).

“The opportunity to work in partnership with Davita Scarlett as well as Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on this series is serendipitous,” said Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming for Starz. “Hello Sunshine puts women at the forefront of the stories they are telling, and that fits perfectly into Starz’ overall programming strategy to offer compelling content that appeals to female audiences.”

“Davita has written a script that is utterly original, complex and incredibly nuanced. She deftly explores issues around identity and the secrets family members keep to protect themselves and one another,” says Witherspoon. “I’m so excited to team up with Starz to bring these strong, memorable female characters to life on screen.”

Starz retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV and SVOD rights to the series. Lionsgate retains all international and domestic distribution and home entertainment rights. Director of Original Programming Samantha Offsay as well as Senior Vice Presidents of Original Programming Susan Lewis and Kathryn Tyus-Adair are the Starz executives overseeing Kin.

Hello Sunshine is represented by CAA and Gretchen Rush. Scarlett is repped by ICM and attorney J.R. McGinnis at Felker, Toczek.