Stargirl, the live-action series premiering later this year on the DC Universe digital subscription service, has rounded out its core cast with the addition of four actors in series regular roles: Amy Smart, Neil Jackson, Hunter Sansone, and Trae Romano.

Smart will play Barbara Whitmore, the mother of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and new wife of Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). With her daughter in high school, Barbara is diving back into the workforce but striving to balance workplace demands with the commitments of both matrimony and motherhood.

Smart’s TV credits include MacGyver, Shameless, Scrubs, and a season-long arc on the crictically acclaimed FX series Justified. Smart’s film work includes Break Point, Just Friends, The Butterfly Effect, Starsky & Hutch, Crank, and Crank 2: High Voltage.

Romano will play Mike Dugan, the overly charming offspring of Pat (Wilson) and the unctuous new step-relative to household newcomers Barbara and Courtney Whitmore.

Romano’s breakout performance came with Comedy Central’s Robbie as the flashback, youthful version of the title character. (Rory Scovel portrays the adult Robbie and also co-wrote and executive produced the series). Romano, who splits his time between Atlanta and Los Angeles, also appeared in 555 with Jane Adams.

Producers of Stargirl have not disclosed the roles claimed by Jackson and Sansone.

Jackson is currently in London filming the action prequel Kingsman: The Great Game and he can next be seen in Season 2 of Amazon’s Absentia this May. Jackson’s other credits include Westworld, Welcome to Marwen, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Quantum of Solace, Oliver Stone’s Alexander and Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals.

Sansone will be starring in the upcoming thriller Unfollow, produced by Timur Bekmambetov. Sansone previously played a supporting role in the indie comedy Drama Drama.

Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, and Melissa Carter are executive producers of Stargirl, which is based on the DC Comics character created by Johns in 1999 as a tribute to his late sister, who died three years earlier in a tragic accident.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Johns will be the showrunner as well as the writer for the first episode.

The official synopsis: “Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.”

The release date of Stargirl has not been announced.