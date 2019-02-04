Two new cast members have joined the ensemble for Stargirl, the upcoming series on DC Universe, the digital subscription service that launched in October with Titans: Meg DeLacy as a character named Cindy Burman and Jake Austin Walker in a still-undisclosed role.

DeLacy most recently appeared as Grace Mullen in Freeform’s The Fosters. DeLacy’s character on Stargirl is described as a second-generation menace: “Cindy Burman is Blue Valley High’s most popular student… and its most feared. Secretly the daughter of Dragon King (played by Nelson Lee), a longtime enemy of the Justice Society of America, Cindy is determined to follow in her father’s footsteps.”

Walker is a Mississippi native best known as Jared Talbot on Rectify and his previous credits include I Love You Phillip Morris, The Chaperone and Burning Palms, as well as roles on Fear the Walking Dead, Lethal Weapon, and Bones. Walker also just wrapped work on the independent film Butter with Annabeth Gish and Mira Sorvino.

Walker is represented by Abrams Artist Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner & Gellman. DeLacy is represented by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment, and Eric Brooks of Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schennkman & Goodman.

Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Melissa Carter are executive producers of Stargirl, which is based on the DC Comics character created by Geoff Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Johns is writing the first episode and will serve as showrunner.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines the very first superhero team in comics, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. Executive producer Geoff Johns launched his career as a comic book writer with the 1999 creation of Stargirl, who he lovingly dedicated to his sister, who died in a 1996 plane explosion.