Cameron Gellman (Heathers) is set as a series regular in DC Universe’s upcoming Stargirl series. Based on the DC characters, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. Gellman is playing an undisclosed DC character. Geoff Johns, who created the Stargirl character in 1999, will be writing the first episode and executive produces with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Melissa Carter. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Gellman most recently appeared in Heathers, Mary Harron’s Charlie Says, The Fosters and The Middle. He also played alongside Annette Bening & Elle Fanning in the feature film 20th Century Women. He’s repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency, Elevate Entertainment & Gochman Law Group.

Carmela Zumbado (Wall of Mexico) has booked a series regular role on the upcoming second season of the hit psychological thriller You on Netflix. Zumbado plays Delilah Alves. A natural investigative reporter with a keen nose for a story, Delilah becomes dangerously interested in her new neighbor, Joe Goldberg, who seems to be hiding something. Developed by Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti based on the book by Caroline Kepnes, You launched as a Lifetime series with Netflix as SVOD/international partner. Starting with Season 2, You will be a Netflix original. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Zumbado recently completed filming the independent feature Wall of Mexico, premiering at SXSW this year, starring opposite Jackson Rathbone, Mariel Hemingway, Rosanna Arquette, and Esai Morales. She’s repped by CESD, Impression Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.