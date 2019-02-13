Alex Kurtzman and CBS TV Studios have set the latest extension of the Star Trek TV franchise. Nickelodeon is in negotiations for a Star Trek animated series from Emmy-winning writers Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), CBS TV Studios and Kurtzman’s studio-based Secret Hideout banner.

Penned by the Hageman brothers, the animated series is targeted at younger audiences. Because of that, it would be the first new Star Trek project outside of CBS All Access, which has an adult focus.

The project, whose concept is not being revealed, is envisioned as a major tentpole series for Nickelodeon under its new president Brian Robbins. It also marks a collaboration between Viacom and CBS Corp companies that likely will become corporate siblings as their parents are headed to a merger.

REX/Shutterstock

The new animated series will join Star Trek: Discovery, now in its second season, along with Picard (working title) starring Patrick Stewart; animated series Lower Decks from Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty’s) targeted at mature audiences; and Section 31, which is in development with Michelle Yeoh attached to star. All are for CBS All Access.

Kevin and Dan Hageman’s writing credits include The Lego Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and the Trollhunters and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu series. They most recently co-wrote the screenplay for Croods 2, which is currently shooting.