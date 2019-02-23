Stanley Donen, the director whose mind and feet where behind several of the best-liked musicals in Hollywood’s golden age including Singin’ in the Rain, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, On the Town and many more, died Sunday at age 94. The news spurred quick reaction from Hollywood admirers and disciples including fellow directors Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro.

“Stanley Donen was a friend and an early mentor,” Spielberg said Sunday. “His generosity in giving over so many of his weekends in the late ’60s to film students like me to learn about telling stories and placing lenses and directing actors is a time I will never forget. He co-directed what some consider the greatest Hollywood musical of all time Singing In the Rain, but when he left his partnership with Gene Kelly to go it alone he made his most compelling movies in multiple genres. Charade, Bedazzled and Two For the Road were my favorites.

“When visiting New York I will miss not bumping into him on his daily walks and hear him talking about life and film which for Stanley were inseparable.”

Other reactions from around the world, keep checking back for more:

Before Stanley Donen actors sang, actors danced. He made the camera dance and the colors sing. pic.twitter.com/kwcvbnd9om — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 23, 2019

Stanley Donen. A brilliant storyteller- elegant, exuberant, a master of color and top crane choreographer. He had so much style and so much joy in him… We are indebted to him for as long s there is Cinema. pic.twitter.com/WSyLw6BOHL — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 23, 2019

R.I.P. Stanley Donen (1924-2019) pic.twitter.com/FMJTwaRIc6 — Film Society of Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) February 23, 2019

Everything magical about Hollywood’s golden age is in Stanley Donen’s movies. From some of the most ecstatic musicals of the '50s to the bittersweet melodramas and Hitchcockian thrillers of the '60s, they’re models of grace and engines of pure pleasure. Farewell, dear friend. pic.twitter.com/v06EiJKK43 — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) February 23, 2019

Today we’re thinking about Stanley Donen, who has passed away aged 94. The director and choreographer leaves behind a string of glorious musicals, including On the Town and Singin’ in the Rain. pic.twitter.com/TYgLg0dtou — BFI (@BFI) February 23, 2019

This is how to accept an #Oscar.

RIP Stanley Donen, director of the greatest Hollywood movie, Singing in the Rain.pic.twitter.com/yO1VvlIeWw — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) February 23, 2019

Bravo to Stanley Donen on a life well lived. I had the honor of being directed by him in 1960’s Surprise Package. What an incredible gift he was to the movies — Singin’ In the Rain, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, the list of classics is endless, like his talent. #stanleydonen pic.twitter.com/loKKUMsZfd — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 23, 2019

"What we all like in life, I think, is the challenge of making something that is not easy." #RIP Stanley Donen, a legend who created movie magic at its most joyful, skillful, and sublime. No matter the genre, his films contained everything we could ever possibly want from cinema. pic.twitter.com/H0ZxTtf3DA — Tribeca (@Tribeca) February 23, 2019

RIP the great Stanley Donen, some feat to have multiple classics in both musicals, but also comedies, thrillers, dramas. To have made On The Town, Singin’ In The Rain, 7 Brides For 7 Brothers, It’s Always Fair Weather, Funny Face, Charade, Two For the Road, Bedazzled….just wow. pic.twitter.com/MeArtLTaZE — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 23, 2019

The Little Prince Stanley Donen understood when to move and when to let others do the moving. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) February 23, 2019