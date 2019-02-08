Greg Silverman and Gideon Yu’s entertainment company Stampede has hired Chris Bosco as its new president. Bosco arrives after serving as COO at indie production and finance company IM Global. Stampede announced the hire Friday, when it also said it had inked a first-look deal with Snail, one of China’s largest video game developers with more than 200 million registered users. They first will team on Ark: Survival Evolved, an action film adapted from Snail’s game of the same name.

Bosco had been at IM Global since 2013, before it was acquired by Donald Tang’s Global Road. Before that he was based in Prague at Central European Media Enterprises, where he was responsible for operations and finance across seven countries in Europe. Previously, he was EVP Finance at United Artists and MGM.

At IM Global, Bosco oversaw the company’s expansion in scripted and nonscripted TV, music, talent management and setting up TV properties at HBO, Amazon, and FX among others.

“I’m so grateful we have Chris by our side as we build Stampede and our partnerships around the globe,” said Silverman, the former president of Warner Bros Pictures. “He has such a deep and nuanced understanding of the entertainment marketplace – even as the business models shift overnight. Beyond that, he’s an incredible human and an amazing leader. We’re lucky to have someone of his background and caliber shaping Stampede’s future.”

At Stampede he joins Silverman, the CEO and co-chairman, and Yu, the former CFO of Facebook and YouTube and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers, who is co-chairman and lead investor. They have been making deals since launch to create content across film, TV and alternative programming.

Now video games are in the mix thanks to the Snail deal. Ark: Survival Evolved will center on the premise of the game in which people throughout human history are together on a harsh primeval world populated by leviathan dinosaurs, where they must learn to survive, cooperate, or die at the hands of ruthless warlords, all while attempting to discover a way to escape.

Added Yu today: “With Greg’s taste and talent relationships and Chris’ acumen, we’ve positioned Stampede for success across all sectors of the company, in both Hollywood and Silicon Valley.”