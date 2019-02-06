Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams, delivered a blistering attack on President Donald Trump Tuesday night in the Democratic response to the State of the Union address.

During her speech, Abrams talked about family values, farmers caught in a trade war, racism, immigration and the longest government shutdown in history.

“The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the president of the United States,” she said.

Abrams also bashed Trump for the statement in his speech minutes earlier, when he vowed to get his border wall built.

“This administration chooses to cage children and keep families apart,” Abrams said. “America is made stronger by the presence of immigrants, not walls.”

Abrams went on to voice support for the LGBTQ community, and said the country must “call racism what it is, wrong.”

She concluded by saying she doesn’t want Trump to fail, “but we need him to tell the truth.”

Abrams wasn’t the only Democrat to respond to Trump’s speech. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra delivered the Spanish-language response.

As for Abrams, she has strong backers in Hollywood and received widespread support during her campaign. Oprah Winfrey campaigned for her, and went door-to-door in Georgia to help get out the vote.

Although she was ultimately defeated by Republican Brian Kemp, who was the state’s chief elections administrator, Abrams is a rising star in the Democratic party.

Last month she visited Los Angeles to participate in a “National Day of Racial Healing” event. The gathering, hosted by Ava DuVernay, her ARRAY Alliance and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) examined efforts to end discrimination and injustice.