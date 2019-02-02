Spotify is in discussions to acquire Gimlet Media, the company behind popular podcasts “Homecoming,” “StartUp,” “Reply All” and “Crimetown.” Deadline confirmed that talks were underway, and if a deal makes it would be the first big content move by the music streamer under Dawn Ostroff, the TV industry veteran who came aboard as chief content officer in June. She began the new job in August.

Spotify, which went public in April 2018, has been looking to expand its offering in podcasting though it already has some content on its platform.

In January 2018, Brooklyn-based Gimlet Media — formed in 2014 by former This American Life producer Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber — launched Gimlet Pictures, a film and TV arm headed by Chris Giliberti. That formalized Gimlet’s forays into TV, most recently Amazon’s Homecoming starring Julia Roberts, and the in-the-works Annapurna Pictures movie Man of the People, with Robert Downey Jr attached. All are based on Gimlet podcasts.

Gimlet says its podcasts are downloaded more than 12 million times per month worldwide.