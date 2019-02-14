Nickelodeon has unveiled its 2019 content slate, highlighted by SpongeBob SquarePants spinoffs and an hour-long special, a revival of sketch comedy show All That with Kenan Thompson as executive producer, a reimagined version of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? hosted by John Cena, and a scripted music series set in a boarding/performing arts high school from Simon Fuller and Ryan Tedder.

The slate, announced today by Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins, was put into development in October at the beginning of Robbins’ tenure and will begin to roll out on Nick’s platforms this summer.

Nick will commemorate the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob Squarepants with Best Year Ever, a tribute that includes an original one-hour special, SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout, premiering Friday, July 12. Also planned are SpongeBob spinoffs focused on the core characters into formats such as new series, specials and feature-length movies. The anniversary will culminate with the May 22, 2020 release of the new SpongeBob theatrical, It’s A Wonderful Sponge, from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players’ and Nickelodeon Movies.

The iconic family game show Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader will return with new episodes hosted by John Cena, who will also serve as an executive producer. Mark Burnett, Chairman of Worldwide Television, MGM (Survivor, The Voice) and Barry Poznick, President, Unscripted Television, MGM (Beat Shazam, The World’s Best) will return as executive producers of the reboot. It’s slated to premiere this year.

Nick is reviving its hit All That with a new cast of kids, and former cast members making appearances throughout the season. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) and Kevin Kay (All That, SpongeBob SquarePants, Lip Sync Battle) will executive produce, with comedian Jermaine Fowler (Super Donuts, Sorry to Bother You) serving as consulting producer on the series slated to premiere this summer.

The Simon Fuller/Ryan Tedder-Produced Untitled Project is a scripted music series set in a boarding performing arts high school, with original music in every episode. A nationwide search will be conducted to cast the show.

The network also will premiere several Hispanic-focused series. The Casagrandes, a companion to the animated hit The Loud House featuring a multigenerational Mexican-American family, premiering in October; and Santiago of the Seas (formerly The Swashbuckling Adventures of Capitán Calavera) interactive animated series featuring a Spanish-language and Latino-Caribbean culture curriculum. Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players and Nickelodeon Movies also are teaming with Walden Media on a Dora the Explorer live-action movie, opening in theaters this August.

