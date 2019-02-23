From the chilly beach in Santa Monica, the 34th edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards takes place today on the eve of the Academy Awards. Hosted by Ingrid Goes West star (which won last year for Best First Feature) and Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza, the ceremony recognizes the best in independent film from the year that celebrates originality and brings the “indie spirit” to a wider audience — and Deadline will be there for every minute of the ceremony with Deadline’s live blog. Anthony D’Alessandro, Dominic Patten and Matt Grobar will be on the ground at the Spirit Awards while Dino-Ray Ramos will be lending an assist from the edit desk.
The Best Feature nominees are pics that have been making waves during this competitive award season. Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade recently won a WGA Award while Paul Schrader’s First Reformed and Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk are Oscar-nominated contenders. But don’t discount Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace and Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here which have garnered acclaimed and have been recognized by critic circles.
The Spirit Awards aren’t necessarily an on-the-nose predictor for Oscar winners, but they are somewhat of a barometer. Last year, Jordan Peele’s Get Out won Best Feature and Best Director but didn’t win the top prize at the Academy Awards. However, Peele won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Frances McDormand won for Best Female Lead for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and she went on to win the Oscar while Timothee Chalamet won for Best Male Lead, but walked away empty-handed at the Academy Awards.
The Indie Spirit Awards is essentially a hip, less buttoned-up ceremony that is filled with films that take artistic risks and essentially pave the path to the future of storytelling in cinema. They are like the cool, well-traveled artsy uncle or aunt of awards shows. From winners to speeches to unexpected moments, follow along with all of our live updates in the blog below.
On Netflix bingeing: “Tidying Up or Roma? Either way, I’m going to watch someone cleaning up a bunch of sh*t.”
Plaza is speaking to Paul Schrader, noting their mutual connection to Robert De Niro – The writer penned Taxi Driver, while she starred in Dirty Grandpa along the celebrated actor
“I’m very proud to say that 60 percent of our director nominees are women. Don’t get too excited; in this case 60 percent just means 3 women, but 60% sounds way scarier to your uncles.”
“The network’s first choice to host was no one, but they’re all booked
for tom’w. So you have me.” – Plaza.
Plaza’s snide and cynical dry humor is going to work…her sentiment probably reflects over half of the industry.
Plaza: “I just want to say that I know people think I don’t care about anything, and I don’t. But I actually do care about independent films – especially when they’re fighting against each other. This is the day Won’t You Be My Neighbor? tears the dick off of Hale County This Morning, This Evening
“Hi everybody, welcome to the Independent Spirit Awards, where we celebrate movies too important to see.” Plaza is off and running
That brought to mind her great turn in Jeff Baena’s Life After Beth
Great retro ’70s horror stuff from Aubrey Plaza.
That was quite a fun opening…why can’t the Oscars be that fun?
Now Plaza is going all Exorcist
Poor Finn. Henry “I’m gonna go…cuz I’m going to get blamed for this sh*t,” as the young actor dies far too soon
Dino, that reboot looks pretty fun.
Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things is the virgin Plaza is ritually sacrificing to ensure her hosting success
This year, none of the the best feature noms are nominated for best feature at Oscar.
I honestly cant’t wait to see the Child’s Play reboot with Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry.
Brian Tyree Henry is disturbed – He thought he was coming to an awards show, not some creepy “white girl sh*t”
It’s truly a slam down Independent Spirits Awards this year. In years past Best Picture here can sometime indicate who wins at Oscars,i.e. Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave, Spotlight, or Birdman…not this year, just like last year (when Get Out won).
But first, a pre-tape involving Plaza as a witch mid-ritual
Host Aubrey Plaza should be out shortly
Welsh encourages those nominated tonight not to thank their agents or managers, lest they be played off for time.
Congrats to Debra Granik for winning the Bonnie Award — which Chloe Zhao received last year.
Had no idea Jackson has hosted this show twice
Welsh did mention Plaza is only the second Indie Spirit winner after Samuel L. Jackson to so quickly go from honoree to host
Last year, Plaza starred in Matt Spicer’s Ingrid Goes West alongside Elizabeth Olsen, which won the Best First Feature.
Welsh mentioned an interesting recent addition to the awards program here – the Bonnie Award, being given out for just the second time, which recognizes the work of exceptional female directors in the middle of their careers. This year, the honoree is Leave No Trace helmer Debra Granik.
I honestly think Aubrey Plaza is gonna kill it as host.
Film Independent President Josh Welsh thanks Aubrey Plaza for appearing as host; in contrast to the Oscars, this show still has one
Matt Grobar, Dominic Patten, and Anthony D’Alessandro are on the scene and yours truly is on the edit desk watching from afar.
Welcome to Deadline’s live blog for the Film Independent Spirit Awards! We are minutes away from the broadcast!
And we’re off to the races at the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards