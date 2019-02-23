From the chilly beach in Santa Monica, the 34th edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards takes place today on the eve of the Academy Awards. Hosted by Ingrid Goes West star (which won last year for Best First Feature) and Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza, the ceremony recognizes the best in independent film from the year that celebrates originality and brings the “indie spirit” to a wider audience — and Deadline will be there for every minute of the ceremony with Deadline’s live blog. Anthony D’Alessandro, Dominic Patten and Matt Grobar will be on the ground at the Spirit Awards while Dino-Ray Ramos will be lending an assist from the edit desk.

The Best Feature nominees are pics that have been making waves during this competitive award season. Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade recently won a WGA Award while Paul Schrader’s First Reformed and Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk are Oscar-nominated contenders. But don’t discount Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace and Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here which have garnered acclaimed and have been recognized by critic circles.

The Spirit Awards aren’t necessarily an on-the-nose predictor for Oscar winners, but they are somewhat of a barometer. Last year, Jordan Peele’s Get Out won Best Feature and Best Director but didn’t win the top prize at the Academy Awards. However, Peele won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Frances McDormand won for Best Female Lead for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and she went on to win the Oscar while Timothee Chalamet won for Best Male Lead, but walked away empty-handed at the Academy Awards.

The Indie Spirit Awards is essentially a hip, less buttoned-up ceremony that is filled with films that take artistic risks and essentially pave the path to the future of storytelling in cinema. They are like the cool, well-traveled artsy uncle or aunt of awards shows. From winners to speeches to unexpected moments, follow along with all of our live updates in the blog below.