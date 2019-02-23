Trophies were handed out at the 34th edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards. True to Los Angeles form, the ceremony was held near the beach on a chilly Saturday afternoon (with an open bar). With Aubrey Plaza as the host, the ceremony celebrated excellence and originality in independent filmmaking on the eve of the Academy Awards. It’s a fun, more relaxed amuse bouche to the Oscars.

Read the complete list of winners below. We will be updating throughout the afternoon.

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?



ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Suspiria

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Sorry to Bother You



BEST EDITING

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Bing Liu, Director of Minding the Gap



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Roma (Mexico)

BONNIE AWARD

Debra Granik

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

En El Septimo Dia

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Alex Moratto, Director of Sócrates

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Kayli Carter, Privat Life

Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Connor, Madeline’s Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Helena Howard, Madeline’s Madeline

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

BEST MALE LEAD

John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Socrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

BEST DIRECTOR

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST SCREENPLAY

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

PRODUCERS AWARD

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe