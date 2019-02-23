Trophies were handed out at the 34th edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards. True to Los Angeles form, the ceremony was held near the beach on a chilly Saturday afternoon (with an open bar). With Aubrey Plaza as the host, the ceremony celebrated excellence and originality in independent filmmaking on the eve of the Academy Awards. It’s a fun, more relaxed amuse bouche to the Oscars.
Read the complete list of winners below. We will be updating throughout the afternoon.
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Suspiria
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Sorry to Bother You
BEST EDITING
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Bing Liu, Director of Minding the Gap
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Roma (Mexico)
BONNIE AWARD
Debra Granik
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
En El Septimo Dia
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Alex Moratto, Director of Sócrates
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Kayli Carter, Privat Life
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Connor, Madeline’s Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Helena Howard, Madeline’s Madeline
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Socrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST SCREENPLAY
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
PRODUCERS AWARD
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe