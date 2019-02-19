EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Jonathan Majors is in talks to join Spike Lee’s Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, which centers around Vietnam veterans who return to the jungle to find their lost innocence. The drama is Lee’s next movie. His BlacKkKlansman is nominated for six Oscars this Sunday including Best Director and Best Picture.

Da 5 Bloods is about a group of vets who attempt to put their broken selves back together in a story about the redemption of one’s soul. Majors’ role is being kept under wraps. Already starring in the film are Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno and Delroy Lindo.

Lee penned the script with his BlacKkKlansman co-scribe Kevin Willmott based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson & Paul DeMeo and rewrite by Matthew Billingsly. The film will be produced by Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin, Jon Kilik and Lee.

Majors is on quite a roll: He received great reviews out of Sundance for his turn in Joe Talbot’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He can next be seen in Amblin/Focus Features’ Rupert Wyatt-directed sci-fi thriller Captive State on March 15. As Deadline exclusively reported, Majors is set to star in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming production The Trial of the Chicago 7 as Bobby Seale, the co-founder of the Black Panther Party.

Majors will next star opposite Jurnee Smollett-Bell in HBO’s straight-to-series drama Lovecraft Country created by Jordan Peele. The series will follow Majors’ character as he road trips across 1950s Jim Crow America. Recently, Majors finished shooting Max Winkler’s Jungleland opposite Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell and Jessica Barden.

Majors is repped by CAA, Grandview Management, the Lede Company and Jackoway Austen.

Netflix is tied with Fox Searchlight for the second-most Oscar nominations this year at 15, after Disney’s 17. Netflix counts ten nominations for Roma including Best Director Alfonso Cuaron and Best Picture and three for the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.