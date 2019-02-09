In its first appearance at TCA, CuriosityStream gave a look at their forthcoming series Speed, which gives a look at the world’s need for speed when it comes transportation. The four-part docuseries premieres in April and chronicles humankind’s instinctive desire to explore and invent. Host Sean Riley was joined on the dais by co-founder and Creative Director of Arrow Media Tom Brisley, and Chief Content Officer of CuriosityStream Steve Burns to talk about our burning questions about the future transportation including when we will get to ride in flying cars.

Sean Riley, Tom Brisley and Steve Burns of ‘Speed’ David Buchan/Shutterstock

In the sizzle reel, we see Riley call a flying car (or VTOLs – vertical take-off and landing) like an Uber which poses the question “When will the general public actually get to see flying cars?” Film and TV have been portraying riding in these vehicles since Back to the Future and even before that, but none of us are flying around in our hybrid VTOLs in real life.

“Sci-fi got there first but science fact will catch up,” says Brisley.

Riley thinks about flying cars realistically and says that flying vehicles won’t be around for about 20-25 years and like many technological inventions it will be “filtered in from the top down” with the elite getting access first.

When the supersonic flying marvel the Concorde was mentioned, Brisley mentions how he still has his ticket from when he rode it last. Riley says that it was a beautiful piece of machinery that was ahead of its time. He adds that design and manufacturing are now advanced and that the industry at large has shifted making many things more accessible and a lot sooner. “The aviation market is driven by price point,” says Riley. “There is new technology to bring price point down.”

The show is couched in all of these ideas of our relationship with speed, innovation, technology, and transportation and how things are changing. “What we are looking at now is future technology and how it’s changing the way we travel,” says Brisley. He goes back to supersonic travel and says how one day we’ll be able to have breakfast in New York and lunch in Sydney after traveling four-times the speed of sound.

“There’s a big paradigm shift in the world, the human relation to speed,” says Riley. “It traces back to our need to explore, and also the notion to be able to surpass our past achievements.”

Each episode of Speed will explore a different aspect, with the first featuring Riley testing past methods that early inventors used to conquer their terrain and fully explore the land where they live. In subsequent episodes, Riley leads viewers across seas, through the skies, and into space to Mars and beyond. Speed gives viewers a test drive of the machines that take us faster, farther and higher; and also introduces them to the people that build them. Topics span from the ancient outriggers that first connected distant islands to tomorrow’s travel to interplanetary colonies. With renowned scientists and engineers leading illuminating demonstrations, Speed captures the past, present and future of our innate dynamic nature in thrilling fashion.