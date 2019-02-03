Spectrum customers in several different states reported cable outages Sunday just as Super Bowl LIII got underway.

Frustrated customers took to Twitter in droves to complain that they had lost cable service, and in some cases their high speed internet service was down as well.

“Watching tv and randomly spectrum cable has an outage. I’m not watching the Super Bowl or anything so no big deal but I bet a ton of other people are p-ssed,” one person in Austin, Texas tweeted.

Watching tv and randomly spectrum cable has an outage. I’m not watching the Super Bowl or anything so no big deal but I bet a ton of other people are pissed #spectrumoutage #spectrumcable — lil' sushi roll (@TAYREP) February 3, 2019

Another person in Manhattan Beach, Calif. urged the company to please get the problem fixed before the game kicked off.

“@Ask_Spectrum cable outage in Manhattan beach, Ca. Please help before Super Bowl starts!!!” the cable customer tweeted.

@Ask_Spectrum cable outage in Manhattan beach, Ca. Please help before Super Bowl starts!!! — Kelly Blais (@kell) February 3, 2019

Someone else in Los Angeles suggested it might be time to sue the cable giant, writing: “Hey fellow @ask_spectrum users do you think a class action lawsuit is in order? How many of these outages do we have to put up with?”

Hey fellow @ask_spectrum users do you think a class action lawsuit is in order? How many of these outages do we have to put up with? — catcore (@ohioderek) February 3, 2019

Another customer in San Diego said they hadn’t had cable or internet service since Saturday.

“@Ask_Spectrum Service outage at 19+ hours in my San Diego 92109 service area. Super Bowl kickoff in 25 minutes. What shall I tell my guests?” the customer tweeted.

Someone else in Ashville, North Carolina also said their cable service was out, writing: “No CBS during the Super Bowl?? What a time for an outage in Asheville, NC…”

No CBS during the Super Bowl?? What a time for an outage in Asheville, NC… #spectrumoutage #SuperBowl @GetSpectrum — palmer (@xXpalmeroniXx) February 3, 2019

As of 6:36 pm ET, the cable company had not responded to the complaints on Twitter, despite being tagged by many customers.