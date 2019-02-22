Warner Bros set a release date for one sequel tonight and moved up a couple of its franchise pics.

The studio’s Space Jam 2 will hit the court on July 16, 2021, taking the slot that had been penciled in as Untitled WB Event Film. Meanwhile, the untitled Annabelle sequel was bumped up by a week from this year’s Fourth of July frame to June 28, while Godzilla vs. Kong moves up by nine weeks to March 13, 2020.

The latter two also will be shown in Imax, the studio said.

Space Jam 2 is the long-in-coming sequel to 1996’s Space Jam, the live-action/toon hybrid that starred Michael Jordan alongside a brace of fellow NBA All-Stars and Looney Tunes characters. This time led by LeBron James, the film for now has that weekend to itself — sandwiched between the opening weekends of the next Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible pics.

The next creepshow from the Conjuring/Annabelle universe had been set to open against Sony’s Spider-Man: Far from Home during the Independence Day frame. Instead, it now will battle Paramount’s Limited Partners, Universal’s Yesterday, Fox’s Untitled James Mangold Drama and Entertainment Studios’ 47 Meters Down: Uncaged during the last weekend in June.

Godzilla vs. Kong had been set to launch against Universal’s Fast & Furious 9 and Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie on May 22, 2020, but now will go up against Fox’s Gambit and an untitled Blumhouse/Universal pic in March next year. This marks the third release date for Warners’ battle of the superbeasts, which originally had been set for May 29, 2020, then moved was up by a week and now has settled on March 13, 2020.