Comedy Central showed off its first look of this summer’s scripted comedy series South Side which is set around the Chicago working class neighborhood of Englewood. The creators of the show today at TCA exclaimed how they want the neighborhood to tells its own story with its astronomers and teachers. The series features local Chicagoans, both in front of and behind the camera, who provide an authentic look at the neighborhood.

South Side follows two friends who just graduated community college with big dreams, but who are stuck at Rent-T-Own, a retail-rental crossroads where the South Side’s vast ensemble of characters come together.

South Side is written by Bashir Salahuddin (Glow) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon). Salahuddin, Riddle, and Michael Blieden – all Late Night with Jimmy Fallon alumni – are executive producers. Bashir Salahuddin and Riddle star in the series, alongside Sultan Salahuddin and Chandra Russell. Guest stars this season include Lil Rel Howery, Nathaniel “Earthquake” Stroman, Jeff Tweedy, LisaRaye McCoy, Kel Mitchell and Ed Lover.