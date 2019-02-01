EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Vergara is set to star and produce an untitled project with Original Film. Kyle Pennekamp & Scott Turpel, the duo behind Baywatch and Last Vegas, are set to write. Specific plot is under wraps, but it’s a female ensemble comedy with action.

Neal Moritz is producing with Amanda Lewis executive producing and overseeing for Original Film. Vergara and Luis Balaguer are producing with Rod Carrillo-Lundgren overseeing for Latin World Entertainment.

Vergara is currently shooting her 10th season of the Emmy-winning Modern Family, for which she has been nominated for four Golden Globes and four Emmys. On the film side, she most recently starred in Chef opposite Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr.

