They’re not the Avengers or the Justice League – but they do wield super powers. They are – The Women of Congress.

Saturday Night Live brought together its ensemble of talented women to mimic the unity of the State of the Union. These avengers, however, were fighting an arch-enemy duly elected by the people – President Donald Trump.

As the bit noted, “First they were women, and then they were fed-up women, now they are the women of Congress. Watch as Halsey, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villaseñor, Leslie Jones, Heidi Gardner, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim take on some of the leaders in what’s sure to be a recurring sketch.

