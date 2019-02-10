People tune in to The CW’s Riverdale to watch “hot teens and their steamy antics,” according to SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, playing a beleaguered season finale episode director.

Unfortunately, the actor playing the corpse in a morgue scene with Betty and Jughead (Pete Davidson) has a different take on the situation. And so, the method actor steals the scene with some inspired antics, including grunts, moans and involuntary reflex movements gleaned from his observations of the effects of escaping gas during the three months he spent living and observing in an actual morgue.

Watch the video to see the results.