Saturday Night Live host Don Cheadle used his clothes for political and social messaging this week as part of his duties (see the photo of his transgender support), and managed to sneak in a wry message about President Donald Trump into the closing segment.

As the cast and guests lined up for the traditional farewell, Cheadle stood front and center wearing a hockey jersey from the former Soviet Union. The televised portion cut away for the west coast, but Cheadle turned around and revealed the name of the Jersey’s owner: “Trump.”

Fortunately, the full moment was captured by social media, which heartily approved. Watch it below:

Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with “Trump” and “45” on the back at the end of SNL after hosting. Shade level: Masterful pic.twitter.com/hrDjPRulXy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2019