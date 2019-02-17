It’s pre-Oscars Weekend, so what better time to trot out the cast of SNL for a good, old-fashioned game of Celebrity Family Feud: Oscars Edition.

Host Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) welcomed veteran and newbie Oscar nominees like Spike Lee (Don Cheadle), Glenn Close (Kate McKinnon), Sam Elliot (Beck Bennett), Olivia Coleman (Cecily Strong), Lady Gaga (Melissa Villaseñor), Bradley Cooper (Kyle Mooney), Rami Malek (Pete Davidson) and Mahershala Ali (Chris Redd)

Thompson acknowledged at the top that they were going to do a black woman Oscar nominees pane, “but Regina King was on vacation.”

Cheadle as Spike Lee and Villaseñor as Lady Gaga were scene stealers, with Strong’s Olivia Coleman certainly conveying that she was “pissed,” as the English say – in more ways than one.

Watch the video shenanigans above.