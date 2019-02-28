EXCLUSIVE: Relationships with exes can be complicated — especially when you sleep with them and wake up the next morning nine months pregnant. In the SXSW pic Snatchers, co-directors Stephen Cedars and Benji Kleiman bring us the spirit of horror comedies like Gremlins and irreverent high school humor from pics like Mean Girls to tell a tale of friendship, self-worth and….alien pregnancies.

In the trailer above we see Sara (Mary Nepi), like all high school teens, make some questionable life choices. She’s one of the “cool” kids but is scared of losing her status and decides to get back with her hunky ex Skyler (Austin Fryberger) to preserve her coolness. But the only way he will get back with her is if she sleeps with him. Desperate to preserve her cool status, she has sex with him (it’s her first time) without protection. The thing is, he isn’t your normal hormone-crazed teenager. After coming back from a summer Mexico, he has gone through a bizarre — and extraterrestrial — change.

Sara wakes up the next morning nine months pregnant on her life starts to go bonkers. With her estranged BFF Hayley (Gabrielle Elyse) by her side, they start to have some crazy run-ins with alien creatures… and it gets bloody.

The film comes from Stage 13 and was written by Cedars, Kleiman and Scott Yacyshyn. Paul Young (formerly of Principato-Young) produced the film through his company MAKE GOOD Content.

Snatchers will make its world premiere March 10 in Austin at SXSW. Watch the trailer above.