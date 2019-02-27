With competition growing in the internet-delivered pay-TV market, one of its pioneers is offering a sizable price cut for new subscribers during their first three months.

The company has rolled out a 40% discount on monthly plans, making the cost $15 a month for basic plans, or $25 a month for higher-tier plans with more channels. The lower prices apply only to new customers’ first three monthly bills.

SlingTV, which was launched by Dish Network in 2015, ended 2018 with 2.42 million subscribers, making it one of the most popular skinny-bundle services. But more recent entrants are gaining a lot of ground. A recent report by Wall Street research firm MoffettNathanson said YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, gained 400,000 and 500,000 subscribers, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

YouTube has reached the 1 million mark, MoffettNathanson said, citing unidentified sources given that tech companies tend to keep the numbers fairly close to the vest. Hulu reported passing the 1 million level last fall.

AT&T raised eyebrows recently by disclosing that DirecTV Now, the skinny offshoot of satellite service DirecTV, actually lost 267,000 subscribers during the fourth quarter after several quarters of increases. The company blamed the drop on a promotion that had expired. Dish this month said Sling added fewer than 50,000 new subscribers.

Michael Ribero, GM of Brand Marketing for Sling, said in a blog post announcing the promotion that the offer was tied to tax season. Changes in the tax laws have reduced refunds being paid out to early filers, according to press reports and IRS data. “We know tax season can be harsh on your wallet, which is why we’re offering a new way to save you money,” Ribero wrote.