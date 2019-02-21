Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin and Glee alum Alex Newell are set as leads opposite Jane Levy in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, NBC’s hourlong musical dramedy pilot from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Universal Music Group and Lionsgate TV.

Written by Winsberg, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is described tonally as What Women Want meets La La Land. It follows a whip-smart but socially awkward girl in her late 20’s, Zoey (Levy) who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her. With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her “gift” to not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.

Astin will play Max. Zoey’s co-worker and best friend who is funny and has an indie vibe.

Newell is Mo, Zoey’s neighbor who is easygoing, open-minded and cool.

Winsberg executive produces with FeigCo’s Feig and Jessie Henderson, along with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum and Jason Wang via The Tannenbaum Company. The project unites several entities that have first-look deals at Lionsgate TV — Universal Music Group, FeigCo and the Tannenbaum Co.

Astin, who starred as Jake in the Pitch Perfect films, most recently recurred on the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Newell played Wade “Unique” Adams on seasons 3-6 on Glee and also recurred on Vinyl, among other credits.