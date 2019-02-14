EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing that Holly Edwards, who previously served as Skydance Animation’s Head of Production is being promoted to the position of President of Skydance Animation.

We understand that John Lasseter, Head of Animation, made the announcement in an informal staff meeting, that both he and Skydance boss David Ellison made the appointment. Edwards replaces Bill Damaschke who previously held the title and we also hear is departing the studio.

Edwards will serve as Lasseter’s right-hand, leading all business aspects of production activities across all titles. Edwards has been with the Skydance team since the beginning, helping to build the department and will provide continuity as Lasseter builds the creative side of the business.

Edwards is an animation vet with more than 20 years producing feature films and television. Before Skydance, she was at DreamWorks Animation, where she fostered the studio’s success by managing various aspects of film production across three intercontinental locations. As a studio executive, Edwards managed resource complexity across the entire studio’s production slate, including Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Monsters vs Aliens, and How to Train Your Dragon. Her production contributions include: co-producer, Trolls; unit producer, Penguins of Madagascar; associate producer, Mr. Peabody and Sherman, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted and Megamind.

In 2017, Skydance formed an animation and family entertainment division to develop and produce a slate of high-end feature films and television. The first slated movie is Luck, which hits theaters in March 2021.

Skydance’s upcoming feature films includeTerminator: Dark Fate, Gemini Man, 6 Underground and Top Gun: Maverick.