Guy Nattiv’s Oscar-nominated short film Skin has been acquired by Fox Searchlights Pictures.

The acquisition was announced today by Fox Searchlight Pictures’ Chairmen Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula and EVP, Global Acquisition & Co-Prod, TCF Acquisitions Ray Strache.

“We’re thrilled to work with Guy Nattiv on his brilliant short film Skin. It has a powerful message with excellent direction and acting,” said Gilula and Utley.

Written by Nattiv and Sharon Maymon, the film is tells the story of a young boy who has an innocent encounter with a black man at a supermarket and his parents react to the exchange with racial violence. The two families find themselves in a clash with shocking consequences.

The film stars Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$, Dumplin’), Jonathan Tucker, Jackson Robert Scott, Lonnie Chavis and Ashley Thomas.

Produced by Jaime Ray Newman, Andrew Carlberg, Tim Harms and Guy Nattiv, Skin was executive produced by Matt Luber, Joanna Plafsky, Stephen Mao, Jessica Sherman, Peter Sobiloff, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by Celine Rattray (Maven Pictures), ICM Partners and Salaud Morisset which is also handling the international sales for the title. Nattiv is represented by ICM Partners and Luber Roklin and ADD Agency (Israel). Newman is represented by ICM Partners and The Burstein Company.

Skin will be available on Fox Searchlight social media channels.