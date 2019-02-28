has announced that the second season of the award-winning SKAM Austin will premiere on March 15. The streaming service has also released a teaser for the transmedia teen drama.

The premiere will start on March 15 at an unannounced time and it will be followed by a smattering of daily videos. On March 22 and every subsequent Friday, all of the week’s videos will be stitched together for an episode.

SKAM Austin is a unique, inventive and fresh approach to online content and entertainment. The series takes realistic and authentic approach to telling stories of American teenagers from their point of view. It’s not only a series but an immersive storytelling experience that rolls out in real time across various platforms. The sophomore, like the first, will be full of digital elements and Easter eggs, building a fan frenzy that you can see firsthand in the show’s Facebook Group.

This is how SKAM Austin works: let’s say the characters are at a party on Thursday night at 8:24 pm. That’s when the video will drop on the show page. From there, Instagram pages from characters will feature real-time elements and interactions that implement decentralized storytelling, allowing the narrative to live across multiple platforms and outside of the episodes This format gives an opportunity to the viewers to piece together storylines based on who they saw doing what, when and where, allowing them to feel like a part of the experience — and it is quite an experience.

Check out the teaser for season 2 below.