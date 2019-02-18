Viewers pulled away from broadcast networks Sunday to warm up for Presidents Day revelry or watch NBA All-Stars Game on TNT/TBS.

Fox fared best in the demo, fueled by a NASCAR Daytona 500 primetime kickoff in a swath of the country. From 8-9:30 PM, the network averaged a 0.9 demo rating, with The Simpsons (0.9, 2.801M), Bob’s Burgers (0.9, 2.216M), and Family Guy (0.9, 2.212M), after which a repeat Family Guy (0.7, 1.786M) wrapped the network’s night.

Making its return after CBS’s Super Bowl and Grammy Sundays, newsmag 60 Minutes blockbuster interview with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (0.8, 9.687M) was the night’s most watched program. Following 60 Mins, God Friended Me (0.7, 7.187M) took its hour in total viewers, beating closest competition by 4.3 million viewers; NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7, 6.703M) was most watched program at 9 PM, by 1.3M viewers. At 10 PM Madam Secretary (0.4, 4.973M) hit a series low in the demo.

NBC’s 7 PM Sunday movie, How To Train Your Dragon (0.5, 2.366M) got improved upon at 9 PM by network’s Elvis All-Star Tribute (0.6, 5.460M) which took its second hour in both ratings metrics.

CW’s Charmed (0.2, 772K) matched its demo season low, after Supergirl (0.3, 1.178M) came in on par with previous most recent broadcast.

Fox (1.1, 4.213M) topped night in the demo; CBS (0.7, 7.138M) in total viewers, with a nearly 3M lead over closest competitor, and came in No. 2 demo-wise. NBC (0.6, 3.913M) and ABC (0.6, 3.383M) tied for third in the age bracket; CW (0.3, 975K) wrapped up the list.