EXCLUSIVE: UK distributor Signature Entertainment has appointed Andrew Nerger as Head of International Distribution and Marek Steven as Senior Publicist in newly created roles.

Nerger joins Signature after a six-year stint as Head of Sales for UK digital aggregator The Movie Partnership where he worked with all major broadcasters and digital platforms. He previously worked at former Sony and Disney JV VOD service FilmFlex and at indie Metrodome Distribution.

The addition of an international component for Signature is a sign of growth for the firm but also of the growing need for distribution companies to adopt a multifaceted approach as the releasing landscape shifts apace. Signature, like other distributors, is increasingly on the lookout for multi-territory rights. In the case of the home ent specialist, the company would sublicense in a foreign market or handle the direct digital distribution themselves.

Meanwhile, Steven joins as Senior Publicist, reporting to Signature Entertainment’s Head of Marketing Claire Loewenthal. He has previously had stints at Freud Communications, Way to Blue, Think Jam and Lionsgate UK and he set up PR label Witchfinder in 2014.

Signature’s COO Jon Bourdillon said of the appointments, “We are delighted to welcome Marek and Andrew on board the Signature Entertainment ship. Their appointment marks a milestone year for Signature Entertainment as we not only continue to thrive in the UK market, grow our production arm – Signature Films – with a roster of exciting British and U.S. productions we are also establishing ourselves as an international distributor, expanding our expertise on a global scale.

“Both Marek and Andrew have an abundance of not only experience and a wealth of industry knowledge but are both highly regarded executives with an ambitious and impassioned approach that will make a significant impact in a rapidly changing environment.”

Nerger added, “I’m delighted to be joining Signature, the most exciting independent distributor in the UK as they develop and widen their international footprint. Given their success in the UK, I’m looking forward on expanding this achievement across the rest of the world. I’m equally relishing the opportunity to work with the companies phenomenally talented team to continue Signature’s worldwide growth.”

Upcoming releases for the firm include Mads Mikkelsen survival drama Arctic, Olivia Wilde revenge title A Vigilante and Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace starrer Stockholm. In-house productions include Final Score and upcoming Olga Kurylenko film The Courier.