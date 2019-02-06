Longtime Paramount Pictures production executive Geoff Stier has joined Showtime Networks as SVP, Original Programming. In his new role, Stier will help develop and shepherd original comedies, dramas and limited series for the network. Based in the Showtime West Coast offices, Stier will report to Amy Israel, EVP, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks.

The appointment follows the promotion of Israel from SVP, Original Programming to EVP, Scripted Programming after EVP Gary Levine was elevated to Co-President Of Entertainment. Like Levine, who brought in a film production executive, Israel, as his SVP in 2011, Israel has reached out to the feature world for a new SVP.

Showtime

“Geoff Stier is one of the film world’s finest executives, universally respected for his extensive production experience, deep filmmaker relationships and great eye for distinctive, high quality material,” said Israel. “In an era when premium television in general – and Showtime specifically – is at the forefront of groundbreaking, cinematic storytelling, Geoff is a meaningful addition to our outstanding team of original programming executives.”

From 2009-18, Stier served as EVP, Production at Paramount Pictures, where he supervised development and production of major feature films, including True Grit, The Dictator, World War Z, Annihilation, Nebraska, Daddy’s Home, Downsizing, and Instant Family. Before moving to the main studio, Stier served as SVP, Production and Development at Paramount Vantage, where he oversaw the Oscar-nominated films Into the Wild, There Will Be Blood and Defiance, and Independent Spirit Award nominee Margot at the Wedding, among others.

Stier, who most recently did a stint as CEO of Fabula in North America, also was executive producer for Forty Shades of Blue, awarded the Grand Jury Prize (American Dramatic) at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival. Prior to joining Paramount Vantage, Stier served as a producer for Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella’s Mirage Enterprises, where he was responsible for the development of Mirage’s feature slate including Sense and Sensibility, for which he served as an associate producer, and worked on the Showtime series Fallen Angels.

Stier began his career as the Development & Public Affairs Officer at UCLA where he helped to develop new programs for the Film & Television Archive, including The Film Foundation with Martin Scorsese.